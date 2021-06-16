Workers in high demand as childcare industry booms

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A local childcare company said business has booming as COVID-19 restrictions are lifted.

Reports of shortages with childcare providers had many daycares reach full capacity quickly and that meant on-demand companies like Wyndy are seeing an uptick in business.

Wyndy makes it easy to find, book, and pay college babysitters instantly from your smartphone.

The creator of Wyndy, pegged the UBER of babysitting, says they are seeing business increase by 800%.

Tommy Mayfield said the company struggled during the pandemic, but were able to form partnerships with UAB and Alabama Power to provide childcare for personnel.

Mayfield said the increase in demand meant they were hiring.

“With this surge in parent demand, we’re looking to hire 500 new babysitters-500 new babysitters in Birmingham pretty much immediately. We have Wyndy’s who last month made $1500- $2000 dollars picking up babysitting jobs around their own schedule,” Tommy Mayfield Founder/ CEO Wyndy said.

You must be at least 18 and an active college student to apply.

Click here to apply to become a Wyndy babysitter.

