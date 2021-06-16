LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

Whatley Health Services offers COVID-19 vaccine to Hay Court residents in Tuscaloosa

By Kelvin Reynolds
Published: Jun. 16, 2021 at 5:47 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Being wheelchair-bound makes some things difficult for Ed Jackson, especially when it came to getting vaccinated for COVID-19.

“I was planning on getting it. But I didn’t know where I was going to get it or if I was ever going to get it or not,” 76 year-old Jackson said.

But, Whatley Health Services COVID Response Team traveled to Hay Court Apartments Wednesday to offer shots of the Moderna vaccine to Jackson and his neighbors.

Jackson was able to drive his electric wheelchair to the Hay Court Apartments Office and receive his vaccination.

“All people who can’t get around need it. They really need vaccinations,” Jackson said.

David Gay, Whatley’s Director, explained why they were making such an effort to vaccinate people in the community. “I feel like if people won’t come to us, we should go to them. We got a charter, we got a chance to go out into the community to make it happen,” Gay said.

People living in all three Tuscaloosa Housing Authority communities have now had the opportunity to get vaccinated where they live.

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2 people found dead in storage area
UPDATE: Cause of death released for 2 men found dead in storage room of Irondale car dealership
2 killed in shooting at Mueller Co. in Albertville
2 people killed in workplace shooting in Albertville
2 people killed in accident on Derby Pkwy
2 people killed in accident off I-459 in Birmingham
The Jefferson County Coroner has identified the victim as Clint Blake Dean.
Center Point man shot and killed during domestic incident in Birmingham
Legion Field concert concerns
Growing concerns over Legion Field concert next month

Latest News

Tarrant mayor arrested
Tuscaloosa leaders discuss how to curb gun violence
Homicide investigator addresses violence in Tuscaloosa
BCRI receives $500,000 donation
Where Shopping is a Pleasure: Publix manager’s act of kindness takes customer service to a new...
Where Shopping is a Pleasure: Publix manager’s act of kindness takes customer service to a new level