Whatley Health Services offers COVID-19 vaccine to Hay Court residents in Tuscaloosa

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Being wheelchair-bound makes some things difficult for Ed Jackson, especially when it came to getting vaccinated for COVID-19.

“I was planning on getting it. But I didn’t know where I was going to get it or if I was ever going to get it or not,” 76 year-old Jackson said.

But, Whatley Health Services COVID Response Team traveled to Hay Court Apartments Wednesday to offer shots of the Moderna vaccine to Jackson and his neighbors.

Jackson was able to drive his electric wheelchair to the Hay Court Apartments Office and receive his vaccination.

“All people who can’t get around need it. They really need vaccinations,” Jackson said.

David Gay, Whatley’s Director, explained why they were making such an effort to vaccinate people in the community. “I feel like if people won’t come to us, we should go to them. We got a charter, we got a chance to go out into the community to make it happen,” Gay said.

People living in all three Tuscaloosa Housing Authority communities have now had the opportunity to get vaccinated where they live.

