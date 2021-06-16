U.S. surpasses 600,000 COVID deaths, mother who lost two daughters reacts to painful milestone

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The United States has crossed another painful threshold in the coronavirus pandemic surpassing 600,000 deaths.

That’s more than 600,000 mothers, fathers, sons, daughters, friends, and co-workers who have died from COVID-19.

Both of Mellie Nese Dudley’s daughters contracted COVID-19 last year, and sadly, they are now among those who didn’t make it.

Dudley said she’s still heartbroken over the loss of her only two children, Dr. Angela Lowery and Phyllis Floyd.

Both lost their battle with COVID-19 last summer.

In fact, June 3rd marked the one-year anniversary of one of their deaths, the other passing just three months later in September.

Dudley said she’s getting through this incredible loss through prayer and support from her friends.

Still encourages everyone to take the virus seriously, and said she hopes more people will consider getting the vaccine.

“There’s no comparison to the number of people that’s passed away and the number of people that have had side effects from it. But most everybody that I’ve encouraged to take the vaccine, they have not had any side effects and I have not had any side effects. I wish my girls were here and was able to take the vaccine. It wasn’t available and I lost both of them,” Dudley said.

Health experts are also urging people to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

They’re keeping an eye on the Delta variant, which was first identified in India.

They said it’s on the rise in the U.S. and could do serious damage in areas with low vaccination rates.

Nationally, about 64% of Americans have received at least one dose of a COVID vaccine.

It’s only 37% in Alabama.

