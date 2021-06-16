LawCall
Unvaccinated people advised to mask around others due to risk

(KOSA)
By Cassie Fambro
Updated: 37 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - If you aren’t vaccinated but you’re gathering with vaccinated people, should you wear a mask?

Everyone is tired of masks, but top docs say if you are not vaccinated, you are especially at risk thanks to the variants.

Wearing masks was proven to help stop the transmission of COVID-19 by stopping spit droplets, but the focus has shifted to protecting the unvaccinated.

The CDC says those who have been vaccinated can shed the masks but there is a low risk of breakthrough cases, or people getting infected even after vaccination.

While the outcomes are much better for the vaccinated, Dr. Karen Landers with the ADPH says it’s crucial to remember that an unvaccinated person will bear the full risk of a potentially life-threatening outcome.

“I think it really serves as an incentive, if you will, to further protect yourself by getting vaccinated and not depending on other people’s immunity to protect you,” said Dr. Karen Landers at ADPH.

So far, there have been just 800 breakthrough cases in Alabama out of 1.5 million people vaccinated.

