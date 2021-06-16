Two Cullman HS Anglers win Bassmaster High School Classic Championship

CULLMAN, Ala. (WBRC) - When Landon Franks and Brody Hopper started fishing, they never imagined they’d ever hold a trophy that says Bassmaster High School Classic Champion.

“Its crazy, I never thought I’d do it or something like this would happen at such a young age,” said Cullman High School angler Landon Franks.

The two rising juniors at Cullman High School won the Bassmaster Classic High School Series this past weekend in Texas after beating eight other schools.

“A couple of people behind the curtains kept saying good job guys, yall got it, but I really wasn’t believing them yet, I had to wait until we weighed in,” said Cullman High School angler Brody Hopper.

“We thought we had a good shot at winning, we talked to some other people about what they caught, but it’s still hasn’t sunk in what actually happened,” added Franks.

Hopper and Franks caught five bass, weighing 13 pounds one ounce, to take home the championship, something they hope makes two-time Bassmaster Classic champion and Cullman native Jordan Lee proud as they all continue to put Cullman on the map in the sport of fishing.

“He was at the expo with ranger boots and I grabbed the trophy and immediately ran over to him and he was so happy for us, he came up and gave me a hug, it was a amazing,” said Hopper. “We still haven’t done what Jordan has done yet, but it makes people like when we pull up to the boat ramp, people are like here come the Cullman boys, so it gives us a chip on our shoulder.”

Franks and Hopper will look to defend their title next year as they’ve already qualified for the 2022 Bassmaster High School Classic in South Carolina.

