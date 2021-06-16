Tuscaloosa city leaders host special public safety meeting following several shootings

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Tuscaloosa City Council President Kip Tyner said elected leaders want to show residents that the mayor and city council find recent violence in the city unacceptable and they are working to address it.

A special public safety meeting happened after Tuesday night’s Tuscaloosa City Council meeting.

There have been more than four shootings in the city in the last two weeks. Those shootings left three people dead.

Councilman Tyner said Mayor Walt Maddox, Councilwoman Raevan Howard - who chairs the Public Safety Committee - and he will lead a roundtable discussion to talk about the violence.

Tyner said it’s not just a police matter. They also must try to find partners from the public who are willing to help find better ways to address violence happening in Tuscaloosa.

“I think more than anything, we need to show that city hall is extremely concerned. And I also think that we will relay a message that we need everybody’s help,” Tyner said.

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.