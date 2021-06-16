Tuscaloosa city leaders considering changes to police and firefighter benefits

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Tuscaloosa city leaders are considering changes to the retirement benefits offered to some city employees.

The pension plan for police and firefighters is separate from the Retirement System of Alabama.

Some people, like Tuscaloosa Police Chief Brent Blankley, believe that difference is costing them officers. He said the department has lost 133 officers over the past four years.

Blankley believes some of them left for jobs with other police departments because they can make more money in retirement.

“The state works out a percentage of three of your last 10 years. So it gives more incentive to be promoted. It gives more incentive to work more overtime. Because we work a lot of overtime here and we just don’t see the payout at the backend,” Chief Blankley said.

Blankley added changing retirement benefits could take several years. He said the city could improve the pay scale for police and firefighters during the next fiscal year.

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.