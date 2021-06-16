LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

Tuscaloosa city leaders considering changes to police and firefighter benefits

(WBRC)
By Kelvin Reynolds
Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Tuscaloosa city leaders are considering changes to the retirement benefits offered to some city employees.

The pension plan for police and firefighters is separate from the Retirement System of Alabama.

Some people, like Tuscaloosa Police Chief Brent Blankley, believe that difference is costing them officers. He said the department has lost 133 officers over the past four years.

Blankley believes some of them left for jobs with other police departments because they can make more money in retirement.

“The state works out a percentage of three of your last 10 years. So it gives more incentive to be promoted. It gives more incentive to work more overtime. Because we work a lot of overtime here and we just don’t see the payout at the backend,” Chief Blankley said.

Blankley added changing retirement benefits could take several years. He said the city could improve the pay scale for police and firefighters during the next fiscal year.

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2 people killed in accident on Derby Pkwy
2 people killed in accident off I-459 in Birmingham
2 killed in shooting at Mueller Co. in Albertville
2 people killed in workplace shooting in Albertville
2 people found dead in storage area
UPDATE: Cause of death released for 2 men found dead in storage room of Irondale car dealership
1st Ave. North shooting scene
Birmingham PD: Officers shoot man after he grabbed taser
Woman dies following double shooting in Birmingham

Latest News

Tuscaloosa city leaders address gun violence
Tuscaloosa city leaders host special public safety meeting following several shootings
Stillman College
Stillman College hosts COVID-19 vaccination clinic on campus
First Alert Weather 3p 6-15-21
FIRST ALERT: Less humid & dry through Thursday, but all eyes on the tropics
The IRS announced a new online tool to help families, who don’t usually file tax returns,...
IRS unveils new tool so low-income families can register for Child Tax Credit payments