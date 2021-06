TARRANT, Ala. (WBRC) - The mayor of Tarrant has been arrested.

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office confirmed Mayor Wayman Newton has been arrested on a warrant for Assault in the 3rd Degree. It is a misdemeanor charge.

He has been booked into the Jefferson County Jail.

We’re working to get more details.

