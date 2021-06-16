LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

Suspect in child killing grabs officer’s gun

By KSNV staff
Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) - Police in Nevada were interrogating an accused child killer when the situation took a dangerous turn.

The suspect grabbed one of the officer’s guns.

Newly released video shows 27-year-old Terrell Rhodes in an interrogation room May 11, moments after he admitted to killing 2-year-old Amari Nicholson, police said.

According to police, Rhodes told them he punched the toddler several times until he stopped breathing.

Police also said he drew them a map showing where he hid Amari’s body.

As Rhodes struggles with his handcuffs, detectives rush in and attempt to calm him down.

He grabbed a gun from the officer’s holster, and a frightening struggle happens as detectives fought to make sure Rhodes could not get a good grip on the gun.

Thankfully, they were able to get it out of his hands without anyone being injured.

Rhodes is expected in court later this month. Prosecutors are considering the death penalty in this case.

Copyright 2021 KSNV via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2 people found dead in storage area
UPDATE: Cause of death released for 2 men found dead in storage room of Irondale car dealership
2 killed in shooting at Mueller Co. in Albertville
2 people killed in workplace shooting in Albertville
2 people killed in accident on Derby Pkwy
2 people killed in accident off I-459 in Birmingham
The Jefferson County Coroner has identified the victim as Clint Blake Dean.
Center Point man shot and killed during domestic incident in Birmingham
Legion Field concert concerns
Growing concerns over Legion Field concert next month

Latest News

Pastor Ed Litton said he wants to bring justice and healing to anyone victimized in the past.
Southern Baptists vote to probe leaders’ sex abuse response
Attorney General Merrick Garland departs after speaking at the Justice Department in...
US ends strict Trump-era asylum rules for violence victims
The Trump administration sued last year to block the release of Bolton’s book, “The Room Where...
Lawyer: US drops lawsuit, grand jury probe over Bolton book
FILE - This March 2019, file photo, provided by the South Carolina Department of Corrections...
State court blocks 2 scheduled executions in South Carolina
Russian President Vladimir Putin says the United States and Russia will begin consultations on...
AP FACT CHECK: Putin’s errant claims on cyberattacks, Jan. 6