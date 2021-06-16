LawCall
Stillman College hosts COVID-19 vaccination clinic on campus

By Kelvin Reynolds
Updated: 30 minutes ago
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - A west Alabama college opened its doors to the surrounding community for a coronavirus vaccination clinic Tuesday.

That vaccination clinic at Stillman College wrapped up at 4:30 p.m. School administrators said this was one way they wanted to give back to people in Tuscaloosa.

Stillman worked with the Alabama Department of Public Health and the Alabama National Guard. People were able to get a second dose of Pfizer vaccine or a single dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, which requires only one shot.

This was the second time in less than a month that Stillman hosted a COVID-19 vaccination clinic.

“We’re reaching a conducive group of people, elderly, young, and we’re not only reaching African-Americans, but we’re reaching other minorities. We’re just getting the message out that this shot is for everyone that want’s it,” according to Teresa Smiley with the Governor’s Office of Minority Affairs.

Volunteers at the clinic were prepared to fully vaccinate more than 200 people.

