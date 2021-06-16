Shots fired in parking lot of Bessemer Waffle House
Published: Jun. 16, 2021 at 5:22 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BESSEMER, Ala. (WBRC) - Bessemer police are investigating after shots were fired in the parking lot of the Waffle House on Academy Drive early Wednesday morning.
A young woman was taken to the hospital after some sort of fight in the parking lot, according to police.
Officers say someone fired shots from a van as it drove off, but it’s not clear if the woman was hit by a bullet.
She was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
No arrests have been made.
Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.