Shots fired in parking lot of Bessemer Waffle House

BESSEMER, Ala. (WBRC) - Bessemer police are investigating after shots were fired in the parking lot of the Waffle House on Academy Drive early Wednesday morning.

A young woman was taken to the hospital after some sort of fight in the parking lot, according to police.

Officers say someone fired shots from a van as it drove off, but it’s not clear if the woman was hit by a bullet.

She was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

No arrests have been made.

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.