LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

Shots fired in parking lot of Bessemer Waffle House

A woman was injured after shots were fired in a Bessemer Waffle House parking lot.
A woman was injured after shots were fired in a Bessemer Waffle House parking lot.(WBRC)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Jun. 16, 2021 at 5:22 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BESSEMER, Ala. (WBRC) - Bessemer police are investigating after shots were fired in the parking lot of the Waffle House on Academy Drive early Wednesday morning.

A young woman was taken to the hospital after some sort of fight in the parking lot, according to police.

Officers say someone fired shots from a van as it drove off, but it’s not clear if the woman was hit by a bullet.

She was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

No arrests have been made.

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2 people found dead in storage area
UPDATE: Cause of death released for 2 men found dead in storage room of Irondale car dealership
2 killed in shooting at Mueller Co. in Albertville
2 people killed in workplace shooting in Albertville
2 people killed in accident on Derby Pkwy
2 people killed in accident off I-459 in Birmingham
The Jefferson County Coroner has identified the victim as Clint Blake Dean.
Center Point man shot and killed during domestic incident in Birmingham
Migellic Young
Warrant: Mom made 4-year-old stand for three days, leading to death before burial in Charlotte backyard

Latest News

Legion Field concert concerns
Growing concerns over Legion Field concert next month
Shelby County Sheriff's Office in Alabama. (Source: WBRC video)
Shelby County Sheriff’s Office releases new app for public
Unvaccinated people advised to mask around others due to risk
Why experts are concerned about the Delta variant of COVID
Doctors break down Delta variant concerns