Rep. Mo Brooks, wife swear out trespassing warrant against man who served lawsuit at home

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Congressman Mo Brooks and his wife Martha say a warrant has been sworn out for the man who recently served a summons at their home.

According to a statement released Wednesday, a warrant was issued for Christian Seklecki of Georgia for the Class A misdemeanor charge of first-degree criminal trespassing.

“On June 6th a process server illegally entered our home,” said Martha Brooks in the statement.

“I have worked with Huntsville City Police and the Madison County District Attorney’s office and sworn out a warrant for his arrest on the charge of 1st Degree Criminal Trespass. Mo and I take our security very seriously, as do all families. My hope is that my actions today will cause the process server to think twice before illegally invading the sanctity of someone else’s home, and put those who would threaten our security on notice that we will pursue illegal actions to the fullest extent of the law.”

Congressman Brooks issued the following about the service of the warrant:

“Congressman Eric Swalwell lied in his politically motivated, meritless lawsuit against President Donald Trump and me when he falsely claimed I incited the January 6th Capitol violence. Swalwell’s attorneys lied again when they strutted in front of the news media like peacocks in heat and falsely accused me of avoiding Swalwell’s lawsuit service when the fact is they could have served me roughly a hundred times before, during or after both Swalwell and I voted together on the House floor, or served me by U.S. Mail to my home address. In fact, when they finally got serious about serving me with the lawsuit, they served me not once, not twice, but three times, all within one week! So much for avoiding service or being difficult to find!”

“CNN and the Fake News Media compounded the Swalwell team lies by maliciously accepting Swalwell’s narrative without explaining that the law that puts the burden on the plaintiff to serve lawsuit papers (not the other way around), and without giving my printed rebuttals fair and balanced air time and article space. Swalwell’s team lied again then they denied their teammate illegally trespassed into my home. Well, the home security video, the Huntsville Police Department, the Madison County District Attorney’s office, a warrant magistrate and an arrest warrant all say differently.”

“I ask Eric Swalwell to do the honorable thing and turn his teammate into Alabama authorities so that justice may be served and he can face the consequences of his criminal actions.”

“My wife, Martha, was scared to death when she discovered a stranger in our home hovering over her like a hawk! Fortunately, the fright soon turned into anger and Martha chased Swalwell’s teammate out of our house like a stray, scalded dog. You don’t mess with Martha! I am proud as can be to have her as my wife!”

Per Alabama code, the penalty for first-degree criminal trespassing is up to a year in jail and a $6,000 fine.

A Huntsville Police Department spokesperson said the case was turned over to the Madison County District Attorney’s Office weeks ago.

