Recruiting heats up for state’s no. 1 prospect Jeremiah Alexander

By Christina Chambers
Updated: 33 minutes ago
ALABASTER, Ala. (WBRC) - It’s been 15 days since the NCAA dead period ended, and 5-star defensive end Jeremiah Alexander hasn’t wasted any time scheduling official visits.

“It’s been fun going to different states and stuff like that. My first official visit was Central Florida this past weekend. It was fun getting to meet the players and stuff and meeting Coach Gus because I’ve never really talked to him before,” said Alexander.

Alexander, the state’s No. 1 ranked player for 2022, has narrowed his top four to Georgia, Clemson, Florida, and Alabama and says there’s nothing better than finally seeing the facilities in person after COVID-19 shut everything down last year.

“It’s a big deal because you’re going to be spending three or four years there so you want to put your hands on it and touch it, see it in person and see how the vibe is,” he said.

Alexander hopes to make a decision before the season so he can enjoy his senior year with a team that’s ranked No. 2 in the nation.

“It’s definitely a big milestone, with me growing up when I was in 6th grade, that’s when Thompson was 0-10 and now with us in that spot and having kids look up to us after winning state championships back-to-back, it’s definitely a big deal,” Alexander said.

