People shot at, cars hit in Tuscaloosa incident

By WBRC Staff
Updated: 1 hour ago
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - A Tuscaloosa man is charged with Attempted Murder, accused of shooting at people and striking cars Monday night in the 3500 block of 21st Street.

Officers said they arrived around 10:30 p.m. and found two vehicles that had been shot into as well as a 21-year-old man who reported the suspect fired a rifle in the air once then aimed the rifle at him and fired multiple times as he ran away.

Two cars were hit multiple times by the gunfire. A 16-year-old boy was in one of the cars. Officers said there were several groups of people standing on the street who ran to escape the gunfire.

After speaking with victims and witnesses, officers identified Patrick Hall, 35, as the shooter.

Patrick Hall
Patrick Hall(Tuscaloosa Police Department)

Investigators were able to locate Hall and recover a weapon believed to be the one used in the shooting.

Hall was charged with Attempted Murder, Shooting Into an Occupied Vehicle, Shooting Into an Unoccupied Vehicle and Certain Persons Forbidden to Possess a Firearm. The total bond was $120,000. Additional charges are expected from previous cases.

There were no injuries reported in the incident.

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.

