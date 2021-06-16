Man dies after assault at Birmingham gas station

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A 68-year-old man is dead after an assault at a Birmingham gas station early Tuesday morning.

The Jefferson County Coroner has identified the victim as Carlester Lee Blue. Authorities say he sustained blunt force injuries during the assault at the Cherry Avenue Citgo on Forestdale Boulevard.

Blue was taken to UAB Hospital where he died Tuesday afternoon.

An autopsy will be done Wednesday to determine the cause and manner of the death, according to the Jefferson County Coroner.

Birmingham police are investigating the case.

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.