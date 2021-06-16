LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

Live HealthSmart Alabama celebrates renovations in Kingston, unveils mobile market

Live HealthSmart Alabama mural in Stockham Park
Live HealthSmart Alabama mural in Stockham Park(Live HealthSmart Alabama)
By WBRC Staff
Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Live HealthSmart Alabama, a University of Alabama at Birmingham initiative, and its partners are celebrating phase one improvements in Kingston. They also unveiled a new mobile market.

Live HealthSmart Alabama and its partners repaved and built sidewalks, installed ADA street ramps, beautified Stockham Park with trees and flowers, painted murals, installed new bus shelters, and provided additional lighting in hard-to-see areas in the Kingston area.

As part of the new Mobile Market shoppers can purchase proteins, fruits, vegetables, grains and a variety of other healthy food options using cash, card, EBT or Double-Up Bucks.

The initiative leaders include Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin; UAB President Ray L. Watts; Mona Fouad, M.D., principal investigator of Live HealthSmart Alabama and director of the UAB Minority Health and Health Disparities Research Center; Fouad Fouad, Ph.D., director of the UAB Sustainable Smart Cities Research Center; Chef Chris Hastings of Hot & Hot Fish Club; among other UAB and community leaders.

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2 people found dead in storage area
UPDATE: Cause of death released for 2 men found dead in storage room of Irondale car dealership
2 killed in shooting at Mueller Co. in Albertville
2 people killed in workplace shooting in Albertville
2 people killed in accident on Derby Pkwy
2 people killed in accident off I-459 in Birmingham
The Jefferson County Coroner has identified the victim as Clint Blake Dean.
Center Point man shot and killed during domestic incident in Birmingham
Legion Field concert concerns
Growing concerns over Legion Field concert next month

Latest News

Summer Wells has blonde hair and was last seen wearing grey shorts and a pink shirt on Ben Hill...
AMBER Alert issued for missing 5-year-old out of Hawkins Co.
Tallapoosa County Sheriff Jimmy Abbet said his deputies are investigating an apparent drowning...
Dadeville man dead in apparent drowning
Source: WBRC video
City of Chelsea explores creating an independent school system
Source: WBRC video
Etowah County Sheriff's Office hosts student leadership academy