Live HealthSmart Alabama celebrates renovations in Kingston, unveils mobile market

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Live HealthSmart Alabama, a University of Alabama at Birmingham initiative, and its partners are celebrating phase one improvements in Kingston. They also unveiled a new mobile market.

Live HealthSmart Alabama and its partners repaved and built sidewalks, installed ADA street ramps, beautified Stockham Park with trees and flowers, painted murals, installed new bus shelters, and provided additional lighting in hard-to-see areas in the Kingston area.

As part of the new Mobile Market shoppers can purchase proteins, fruits, vegetables, grains and a variety of other healthy food options using cash, card, EBT or Double-Up Bucks.

The initiative leaders include Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin; UAB President Ray L. Watts; Mona Fouad, M.D., principal investigator of Live HealthSmart Alabama and director of the UAB Minority Health and Health Disparities Research Center; Fouad Fouad, Ph.D., director of the UAB Sustainable Smart Cities Research Center; Chef Chris Hastings of Hot & Hot Fish Club; among other UAB and community leaders.

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.