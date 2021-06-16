LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

Juneteenth Food Truck Festival Friday in Birmingham

Juneteenth Food Truck Festival Friday in Birmingham
Juneteenth Food Truck Festival Friday in Birmingham(WBRC)
By Catherine Patterson
Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A fun and delicious event the whole family can enjoy is happening this Friday not only to celebrate Juneteenth, but also to recognize Black business owners.

The Food Truck Friday Juneteenth 2021 festival will kick off this Friday at Club M off of 3rd Avenue West.

You’ll be able to taste foods from around 15 different food trucks and enjoy live music.

Event organizer and owner of Simone’s Kitchen ATL Chef Simone says the entire event is put on by Black business owners, including Tanesha Sims-Summers - the founder of Naughty But Nice Kettle Corn Company.

“It’s also about the camaraderie of local small businesses, particularly minority-owned businesses, showing how they can thrive and be successful even in a pandemic. We’ve been very blessed and fortunate with just lots of resources, people in the community, people who order from us online, and people who come to visit us in Woodlawn,” said Sims-Summers.

Tickets are $5 and kids get in free. To buy tickets to the event, you can click here.

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2 people killed in accident on Derby Pkwy
2 people killed in accident off I-459 in Birmingham
2 killed in shooting at Mueller Co. in Albertville
2 people killed in workplace shooting in Albertville
2 people found dead in storage area
UPDATE: Cause of death released for 2 men found dead in storage room of Irondale car dealership
1st Ave. North shooting scene
Birmingham PD: Officers shoot man after he grabbed taser
Woman dies following double shooting in Birmingham

Latest News

Tuscaloosa city leaders address gun violence
Tuscaloosa city leaders host special public safety meeting following several shootings
Tuscaloosa city leaders considering changes to police and firefighter benefits
Stillman College
Stillman College hosts COVID-19 vaccination clinic on campus
First Alert Weather 3p 6-15-21
FIRST ALERT: Less humid & dry through Thursday, but all eyes on the tropics
The IRS announced a new online tool to help families, who don’t usually file tax returns,...
IRS unveils new tool so low-income families can register for Child Tax Credit payments