Juneteenth Food Truck Festival Friday in Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A fun and delicious event the whole family can enjoy is happening this Friday not only to celebrate Juneteenth, but also to recognize Black business owners.

The Food Truck Friday Juneteenth 2021 festival will kick off this Friday at Club M off of 3rd Avenue West.

You’ll be able to taste foods from around 15 different food trucks and enjoy live music.

Event organizer and owner of Simone’s Kitchen ATL Chef Simone says the entire event is put on by Black business owners, including Tanesha Sims-Summers - the founder of Naughty But Nice Kettle Corn Company.

“It’s also about the camaraderie of local small businesses, particularly minority-owned businesses, showing how they can thrive and be successful even in a pandemic. We’ve been very blessed and fortunate with just lots of resources, people in the community, people who order from us online, and people who come to visit us in Woodlawn,” said Sims-Summers.

Tickets are $5 and kids get in free. To buy tickets to the event, you can click here.

