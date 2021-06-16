JCDH offers opioid overdose training

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - If someone you love was overdosing, would you know what to do?

The Jefferson County Department of Health is offering a course that can help.

JCDH said the free, virtual and in-person trainings take less than 10 minutes to complete, but the impact can save a life.

Medical Director for the Jefferson County Department of Health, Dr. Darlene Traffansteadt, said 2020 brought the highest number of overdose deaths the county had ever seen.

She said there’s also been an uptick in the number of non-fatal overdose cases.

Dr. Traffansteadt said the coronavirus pandemic has played a role in these increases, but she also said the composition of street drugs has changed, putting more people at risk of overdose.

That’s why JCDH is offering Naloxone training educating our community about the dangers of substance use and preparing more people in the event of an emergency.

“Substance use affects us all in one way or another, and there are many individuals out there struggling in silence or in the dark that you may come into contact with every day that you don’t know are struggling with substance use. And having a Naloxone kit and understanding how to use the drug, Naloxone, is a life-saving measure,” Dr. Traffanstedt said.

Dr. Traffansteadt added that you don’t have to be a medical professional or have a medical background to attend the trainings.

You’ll learn how to recognize, respond to, and prevent an opioid overdose, as well as learn how to administer Naloxone to reverse an overdose.

Those who complete the training will receive a free Naloxone kit.

For substance use resources, visit https://alnarcan.org, or call the 24/7 free and confidential helpline at (844) 307-1260 or (205) 458-3377.

