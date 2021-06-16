Hoover City Schools approves capital projects plan

HOOVER, Ala. (WBRC) - Hoover City Schools leaders voted to move forward with a capital project plan that includes several major projects over the next few years.

The capital project outlay plan is for the next seven years and includes both smaller and larger projects. The chief finance officer for the district walked through capital projects and costs for each fiscal year during Monday’s school board meeting. Financial leaders conducted assessments of buildings in the Spring to determine what’s needed and also looked at changes going on within the community.

On the list of projects and purchases detailed by CFO Michele McCay were new school buses, athletic facility upgrades, theater construction at the high schools, an expansion at Bluff Park Elementary to accommodate the growth in that area, and the addition of at least 2 new elementary schools in the district by 2028.

The district says it’s worked to be fiscally responsible and not incur any additional debt, but will need more money coming in to handle the growth in Hoover.

“Along with the approved and proposed residential growth in the city of Hoover raises financial challenges. With a new school or two on the horizon - how are we going to pay for fund, building, furniture, or fixtures,” said Michele McCay, Chief Finance Officer.

“We’re going to have to have additional revenue to offset the loss of revenue that’s coming up through the sales tax,” said Craig Kelley, School Board Member.

District leaders noted a dip in revenue for the school because of dips in local tax revenue from businesses impacted by the pandemic.

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.