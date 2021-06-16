Homicide investigator addresses violence in Tuscaloosa

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - The deputy commander of the Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit spoke to WBRC about the most recent shooting in Tuscaloosa. He also described how the community can help prevent some of these crimes from happening.

“All of the local agencies are coming together to try and combat these things, through proactive patrols and through reaching out in the community. That cooperation is vital to help us to try and stop these things,” Capt. Marty Sellers explained. Sellers says Marengo County law enforcement helped the Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit arrest Justin Jenkins and Brenygha Edwards in the shooting death of Versaun Leonard on Saturday. Court records said he was killed during a robbery. Leonard’s death is the third fatal shooting in Tuscaloosa in the last two weeks.

“You know, or you should know, what’s going on inside your home. If you’ve got someone living there that’s got an A-K, if you’ve got someone you feel like may cause harm to them or to others, you’ve got to report it,” Tuscaloosa City Councilman Kip Tyner said. Tyner participated in a roundtable discussion Tuesday night about recent gun violence in the city.

Sellers believes some crimes can be stopped all together if people are willing to come forward and share information. “If you know something that’s going on you can report it to the police. You can do that through crime stoppers where you’re not identified. You can call us and be confidential. We do want to use that information that’s first hand obviously to make cases. But other information helps us. Our community is a supportive community,” Sellers continued.

Sellers said three other people could be charged in Leonard’s death.

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.