Growing concerns over Legion Field concert next month

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Some people in Birmingham say they’re concerned about safety at the Independence Weekend Summer Slam concert at Legion Field, scheduled for July 3.

City leaders told WBRC they had been meeting for weeks with the Birmingham Police Department to formulate a security plan that keeps the public, personnel and talent safe.

The issue was brought up at Tuesday’s council meeting by Councilor Darrel O’Quinn.

“One of the performers [artist Pooh Shiesty] scheduled for that concert on July 3, has been arrested for a shooting in Miami,” said O’Quinn.

Artist Lontrell Denell Williams Jr. known by stage name Pooh Shiesty, 21, was arrested Tuesday by Miami-Dade County. According to jail records, Williams faces multiple charges including felony aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, assault, and robbery.

Williams remained in jail with no bond at the time this article was written.

Counselor Darrell O’Quinn expressed not wanting to be associated as a sponsor.

“I don’t want to be associated with a performer who’s currently in jail for shooting someone,” O’Quinn said.

Birmingham expected 15,000 people to attend the outdoor concert which included big acts such as Jezzy, Boosie, and Lil Durk.

A spokesperson for the Birmingham Parks and Recreations board, Stanley Robinson, said the safety plan included the use of metal detectors, clear bags only, private and public security.

“Doing everything within our power to make any event safe any enjoyable experience for the fans. As I said, we have those policies in place, and we will adhere to those,” Robinson said.

Robinson said the specific details of BPD’s security plan could not be divulged for safety reasons.

O’Quinn worried about ongoing violence in the city.

“Thought [needs to be] given to how that event might affect the level of violence in the city,” O’Quinn concluded.

Council President William Parker said the event had a greater purpose and that was getting more youth vaccinated against COVID-19

