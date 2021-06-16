FIRST ALERT: Sunshine and Low Humidity Wednesday

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Happy Wednesday! It is a very comfortable start to the day thanks to a cold front that moved through our area yesterday. Humidity is significantly lower and it just feels pleasant to be outside. With dry air in place and a mostly clear sky, temperatures are cooler with most of us in the low to mid 60s. We are even seeing temperatures in the upper 50s in parts of Haleyville, Cullman, Oneonta, and Centre. First Alert AccuTrack Satellite and Radar is showing us dry and clear with clouds situated along the Gulf Coast. Plan for a mostly sunny sky today with high temperatures in the mid to upper 80s. Plan for northerly winds today at 5-10 mph with gusts up to 15 mph. Today looks like our best weather day this week.

First Alert for Warmer Temperatures: We’ll likely start tomorrow morning off cool with lows in the lower 60s with some spots in north Alabama in the upper 50s. We should see a mostly sunny sky tomorrow with temperatures climbing into the upper 80s and lower 90s. Afternoon temperatures will trend a few degrees warmer as we finish out the week. Humidity levels will remain comfortable tomorrow, but we could see humidity levels begin to increase as early as Friday afternoon. Friday will end up with a few more clouds by the afternoon and evening hours with highs in the lower 90s. We should stay dry, but there’s a chance for a few showers in south Alabama.

Tropical Update: Tropical Storm Bill off the east coast of the United States is no longer a tropical system. The main focus will be in the western Gulf of Mexico. We are watching a disturbance in the Bay of Campeche that has a medium chance to form in the next two days. It has a high chance to develop in the next three to five days. It will likely move to the north and try to develop in the western Gulf of Mexico Thursday and Friday. I doubt it will become a strong system, but it could become a tropical depression or our third named storm of the Atlantic Hurricane season. It could be a big rainmaker for parts of Louisiana, Mississippi, Florida Panhandle, and Alabama as we head into the weekend.

Next Big Thing: Our next big thing is the increase in humidity levels and higher rain chances this weekend. We’ll introduce a 40-50% chance for scattered showers and storms Saturday as tropical moisture from the Gulf surges northwards. Rain chances are likely to increase Saturday night into Sunday as the tropical low pushes closer to Alabama. We are also going to see enhanced rain chances thanks to a cold front that is forecast to move into our area Monday into Tuesday. The front will help to steer this tropical low out of our area. Rain chances look fairly high around 60-70% for Sunday through Tuesday. With plenty of cloud cover and several opportunities for rain, temperatures will trend below average. Plan for high temperatures to climb into the mid 80s this weekend. We could end up with highs in the low to mid 80s next Monday-Wednesday.

Father’s Day Forecast: Father’s Day is looking fairly wet and unsettled. Plan for a cloudy sky Sunday afternoon with highs in the low to mid 80s. With the presence of the tropical low nearby, we will have to monitor for the potential to see a few spin-up tornadoes. The threat for severe weather appears low at this time, but a lot can change over the next three to five days. It all depends on the strength and location of the low. Just make sure you monitor your first alert weather app Sunday in case warnings are issued.

Potential Rainfall Totals: It’s still too early to determine how much rainfall we could see over the next seven days. It all depends on the track and intensity of the tropical low developing in the western Gulf of Mexico. Plan for rainfall totals around 2-4 inches across most of Central Alabama with higher totals to our south. It is possible that these totals could trend lower if the low ends up farther south and east. We will need to monitor the potential for flash flooding as we head into the weekend and into early next week. Make sure you download the WBRC First Alert Weather App for the latest weather information.

Have a safe Wednesday.

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.