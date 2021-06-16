Dothan Police standoff ends with suspect surrender

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A man who stole a Dothan police car this morning has been taken into custody following a standoff.

Officers chased that stolen vehicle for several miles and at high speeds before they cornered it on Denton Road.

Afterwards, a highly skilled police negotiator coaxed the suspect, apparently restrained by handcuffs, out of the vehicle without further incident.

He had been shot in the abdominal area.

The man claims he is a veteran who suffers emotional distress and who also recently lost his brother, who died.

He was taken to a hospital for medical treatment and evaluation.

A press conference is planned for mid-afternoon.

Copyright 2021 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.