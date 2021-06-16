Doctors break down Delta variant concerns

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - We’ve heard about several variants of COVID-19, but the recent Delta variant is giving researchers extra cause for concern.

The CDC announced Tuesday it’s a variant of concern. That label is the same as escalating from level one to level two, because they’re watching it even more closely.

Delta is a fancy way of saying it’s the fourth mutation of COVID, and data indicates 10% of U.S. cases are that variant.

“We know the Delta variant originated in India, and it’s in the UK, and there have been some cases here in the U.S,” said Dr. Jamie Bell, a physician at St. Vincent’s and the VA.

The Delta variant is expected to become the top kind of COVID in the United States, which is why the level was escalated.

Doctors say it makes it that much more important to get vaccinated.

“You may have had one variant, but you could possibly get another one, and who’s to say that if you did well with one variant in recovering, that you would have the same experience the second time?” said Dr. Bell.

The data suggests the Delta variant is 60% more contagious than the original, or Alpha COVID.

So it’s possible cases could tick back up, since just 31% of Alabamians are vaccinated.

“If you want to protect the population, friends and family, you need to be vaccinated because that will protect them from these variants coming out,” said Dr. Robert Agee with Brookwood Baptist.

They also emphasize to get both doses, because one shot does not protect against the variants.

