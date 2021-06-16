LawCall
COVID-19 funding available for rent, utility assistance in Jefferson Co.

(WIS)
By WBRC Staff
Updated: 24 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Salvation Army of Greater Birmingham announced COVID-19 emergency financial assistance for people living in Jefferson County outside the city limits of Birmingham, Bessemer, Helena, and Sumiton.

Eligible Applicants can receive assistance with rent and/or utilities, including water, sewer, electric, and gas. The funds are made available from a Community Development Block Grant from The Jefferson County Commission.

“We have funding available for Jefferson County residents through a partnership with The Jefferson County Commission,” stated John Stamps, Director of Operations, The Salvation Army of Greater Birmingham. “These funds are to help residents in need of financial assistance because they have been impacted financially due to COVID-19. We are truly humbled to be able to continue to serve those in our community that are facing a personal financial crisis.”

To qualify for the funding, the applicant must be a resident of Jefferson County that lives outside of the city limits of Birmingham, Bessemer, Helena, and Sumiton. The applicant must also have a documented loss of income due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

*Eligible Areas of Jefferson County

Adamsville, Adger, Alton, Argo, Bagley, Bayview, Bradford, Brighton, Brookside, Cardiff, Center Point,  Clay, Coalburg, Concord, Corner, Crumley Chapel, Docena, Dolomite, Edgewater, Fairfield, Flat Top, Forestdale, Fultondale, Gardendale, Graysville, Grayson Valley, Homewood, Hoover, Hopewell, Hueytown, Irondale, Kimberly, Kimbrell, Leeds, Lipscomb, Maytown, McCalla, McDonald Chapel, Midfield, Minor, Morris, Mountain Brook, Mount Olive, Mulga, New Castle, North Johns, Palmerdale, Pinson, Pleasant Grove, Robbins Crossroads, Rock Creek, Sayre, Shannon, Sylvan Springs, Tarrant, Trafford, Trussville, Vestavia Hills, Warrior, Watson, West Jefferson.

For more information or to check eligibility, please call The Salvation Army at (205) 328-4536.

