Behind the Front: J-P revisits rain, storms & hurricane season

Episode #161
BTF: Overwhelming rain
BTF: Overwhelming rain(WBRC)
By Challis Wells
Updated: 1 hour ago
This Week on Behind the Front WBRC FOX6 News Chief Meteorologist J-P Dice is revisiting what was a very wet week for much of the viewing area. Find out what to expect as the hurricane season gets underway. 

Hear new episodes of Behind the Front each Wednesday. Keep up with the show here.

You can also subscribe and download the show on some of your favorite podcast streaming apps.

Apple Podcasts | Stitcher Podcasts | Spotify | Google Play | TuneIn

Podbean | Overcast | Pocket Casts | Player FM

And if you have any questions or topics you’d like to hear discussed on the show, email us at behindthefront@wbrc.com. If you’re enjoying the show, be sure to rate/review the podcast on your favorite podcast streaming app.

