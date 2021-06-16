LawCall
BCRI receives $500,000 donation

By WBRC Staff
Updated: 34 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Birmingham Civil Rights Institute (BCRI) announced a major donation Wednesday. The law firm of Cravath, Swaine & Moore LLP will be contributing $500,000 to support the Institute’s mission to enlighten each generation about civil and human rights.

Cravath successfully concluded the long-fought employment justice case of United States v. Jefferson County and a portion of attorneys’ fees awarded to the firm are being donated to support BCRI’s efforts to advance and update the facility to accommodate increased needs.

Other recipients of funding from Cravath include The Equal Justice Initiative and its Legacy Museum, the Lawyers’ Committee for Civil Rights Under Law, and Fisk University – an HBCU.

DeJuana Thompson, Interim President and CEO of BCRI says, “Dr. King’s final work centered on economic justice. We are excited to receive these funds to continue that important work and invest in strategies that change the material conditions of our entire community.”

Over the course of nearly 40 years, Cravath has represented African American and female plaintiffs alleging employment discrimination by governmental employers in Birmingham, Alabama.

Isaac M. Cooper, Chair of the BCRI Board of Directors says, “I’m pleased to know that the results of this case will be so monumental - not just by fostering equality for Birmingham’s workforce, but by funding a new generation’s fight for justice.”

