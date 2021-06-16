AMBER Alert issued for missing 5-year-old out of Hawkins Co.

ROGERSVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation Wednesday issued a statewide AMBER Alert for a missing 5-year-old girl who was at the center of an Endangered Child Alert out of Hawkins County. Authorities say they only issue and AMBER Alert when they believe a child is in danger of bodily harm or death.

The Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office confirmed to WVLT News that Summer Moon-Utah Wells went missing Tuesday night. Officials with the sheriff’s office and the TBI held a media briefing Wednesday afternoon to update the public on the search for the child.

Searching For Summer Wells #AMBERAlert Neighbors asked to check trail cameras for signs of a missing Hawkins County 5-year-old. Amanda Hara shares new details from the TBI, including why they decided to issue an AMBER Alert for Summer Wells. Posted by WVLT on Wednesday, June 16, 2021

The sheriff is asking members of the community to check their properties and any trail camera footage they have to see if Summer may have been in the area. He said the child is only 5-years-old.

TBI said they don’t need any civilians to help in the search as of now, because there are already more than 100 officials searching for the child both on the ground and in the air.

Summer Wells has short blonde hair and was last seen wearing grey pants and a pink shirt near her home on Ben Hill road, officials said. She has been missing since 7 p.m. Tuesday.

TBI officials said Summer Wells may now have shorter hair than that pictured in earlier alerts.

#TNAMBERAlert: Missing five-year-old Summer Wells may now have shorter hair than that pictured in our earlier alerts.



Here's are new images we've just obtained that may be more representative of her current hair length. pic.twitter.com/gd4rGS9Mcd — Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (@TBInvestigation) June 16, 2021

The girl was last seen in the Beech Creek community. Nineteen different agencies are assisting with the search, officials said. Tennessee Highway Patrol officials said they are using aircraft to assist in the search. Agencies participating in the search also said the dense terrain and lack of cell service has caused trouble in the search.

Anyone with any information are asked to call 911 or the TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.