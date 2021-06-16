LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

ALEA searching for suspect near Hanceville after stealing vehicle, fleeing into woods

(WKYT)
By WBRC Staff
Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BLOUNT COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Highway Patrol Division are searching for a Hanceville man that fled Tuesday morning.

After speaking with Troopers, the driver, identified as James Richard Johnson, 53, fled on foot into the woods.

Troopers said the man ran away after they stopped to assist the disabled motorist at approximately 7:36 a.m. Tuesday, June 15.

Upon further investigation, it was determined the 2016 Dodge pickup Johnson was driving was stolen, along with a utility trailer and pickup being towed.

Johnson is still at large and will be charged with three counts of Stolen Property, according to ALEA.

There is no photo available at the moment.

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2 people killed in accident on Derby Pkwy
2 people killed in accident off I-459 in Birmingham
2 killed in shooting at Mueller Co. in Albertville
2 people killed in workplace shooting in Albertville
2 people found dead in storage area
UPDATE: Cause of death released for 2 men found dead in storage room of Irondale car dealership
1st Ave. North shooting scene
Birmingham PD: Officers shoot man after he grabbed taser
Woman dies following double shooting in Birmingham

Latest News

Shelby County Sheriff's Office in Alabama. (Source: WBRC video)
Shelby County Sheriff’s Office releases new app for public
Unvaccinated people advised to mask around others due to risk
Why experts are concerned about the Delta variant of COVID
Doctors break down Delta variant concerns
Workers in high demand as childcare industry booms
Workers in high demand as childcare industry booms