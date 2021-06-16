ALEA searching for suspect near Hanceville after stealing vehicle, fleeing into woods

BLOUNT COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Highway Patrol Division are searching for a Hanceville man that fled Tuesday morning.

After speaking with Troopers, the driver, identified as James Richard Johnson, 53, fled on foot into the woods.

Troopers said the man ran away after they stopped to assist the disabled motorist at approximately 7:36 a.m. Tuesday, June 15.

Upon further investigation, it was determined the 2016 Dodge pickup Johnson was driving was stolen, along with a utility trailer and pickup being towed.

Johnson is still at large and will be charged with three counts of Stolen Property, according to ALEA.

There is no photo available at the moment.

