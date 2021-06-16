LawCall
73-year-old Carbon Hill man missing

Bobby Clay Cook
Bobby Clay Cook(ALEA)
By WBRC Staff
Updated: 1 hours ago
FAYETTE Co., Ala. (WBRC) - The Fayette County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing 73-year-old man. Bobby Clay Cook is also confined to a wheelchair and may be living with a condition that may impair his judgement.

Deputies said he is believed to be driving a gray, 2002 GMC Savanna Van 1500 bearing AL tag number TWZ041.

He was last seen on June 15, 2021 at approximately 5:00 a.m. in the area of County Road 63N in Carbon Hill.

If anyone has any information regarding the whereabouts of Bobby Clay Cook, please contact the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office at (205) 932-5312 or call 911.

