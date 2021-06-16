18-year-old woman freed after getting stuck in chimney

(CNN) – A Nevada teenager took a page out of Santa’s playbook when she found herself locked out of her house.

Ultimately, the 18-year-old found herself in a tight situation. She was caught in the home’s chimney, just above the flue.

Firefighters in Henderson, Nevada, just outside of Las Vegas, got the call for help Tuesday morning and were able to rescue her after about half an hour.

Fire crews say they used a “rope system” to pull her to safety.

