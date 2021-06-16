LawCall
18-year-old woman freed after getting stuck in chimney

By CNN staff
Updated: 23 minutes ago
(CNN) – A Nevada teenager took a page out of Santa’s playbook when she found herself locked out of her house.

Ultimately, the 18-year-old found herself in a tight situation. She was caught in the home’s chimney, just above the flue.

Firefighters in Henderson, Nevada, just outside of Las Vegas, got the call for help Tuesday morning and were able to rescue her after about half an hour.

Fire crews say they used a “rope system” to pull her to safety.

Firefighters used a rope system to rescue an 18-year-old girl from the chimney of a single-story house near Horizon and...

Posted by Henderson Fire Department on Tuesday, June 15, 2021

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

