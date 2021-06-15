LawCall
West Alabama Works helps people find jobs

By Kelvin Reynolds
Updated: 1 hour ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Automotive parts supplier, Yanfeng, announced in March it was closing its Cottondale plant.

The closure will affect more than 90 people.

West Alabama Works is now leading an effort to find jobs for those workers before the plant closes and they are working with other local automotive suppliers to set up interviews with those employees.

Some of those workers met with West Alabama Works within the last week or so.

That group is getting help from the Alabama Career Center and the Department of Commerce to get job interviews with some of those workers later this week.

“We’ll be going into the plant with some of our partners like SMP, ZF Industries and Lear to actually interview those people and the partnership between Yanfeng and those companies. They’re going to allow them to finish their time and then move and transition directly into their plants,” Donny Jones, the Executive Director of West Alabama Works told WBRC.

Jones says those job interviews will start on June 19th .

