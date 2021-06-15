Tuscaloosa County road repairs underway from flooding

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Crews from Tuscaloosa County Public Works have been hard at work repairing several roads damaged by flood waters.

Most of the problem spots are around Highway 171 and Highway 43 North or Northport.

WBRC caught up with a crew working on Curt Cunningham Road, which is now open.

The main problems include washed out pipes and repairs to the shoulders of roads because water was rushing over them for hours.

Only one lane on Holly Springs Road is usable right now.

The assistant County Engineer believes they’ll have Holly Springs Road fixed in a day or two.

But the other damaged road in Tuscaloosa County will take longer to repair.

“The other road, Hobson Cut Off Road, a large pipe washed out there. That one may actually remain closed beyond this week. So, if any are closed beyond this week, it should be the only road,” according to Assistant Tuscaloosa County Engineer Tracy Criss.

So far, county engineers have not come up with a price tag for all the repair work needed.

