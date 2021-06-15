LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

Tropical Storm Bill forms far off coast of North Carolina

Tropical Storm Bill was expected to continue far off the Atlantic seaboard and not pose any...
Tropical Storm Bill was expected to continue far off the Atlantic seaboard and not pose any immediate threat to land despite the possibility of some rough seas along the U.S. Northeast coast.(Source: NHC/NOAA)
By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 14, 2021 at 10:08 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIAMI (AP) - The second named storm of this year’s hurricane season, Tropical Storm Bill, has formed far off the North Carolina coast.

The National Hurricane Center in Miami said the storm emerged from a tropical depression swirling about 335 miles (539 kilometers) off of Cape Hatteras, North Carolina.

Bill had maximum sustained winds of 45 mph (72 kph) and was moving to the northeast at 23 mph (37 kph).

The storm was expected to continue far off the Atlantic seaboard and not pose any immediate threat to land despite the possibility of some rough seas along the U.S. Northeast coast.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Birmingham news anchor Christopher Sign passes away
Birmingham news anchor Christopher Sign passes away
2 people killed in accident on Derby Pkwy
2 people killed in accident off I-459 in Birmingham
CDC warns RSV spreading quickly in the South, including Alabama
Woman dies following double shooting in Birmingham
UPDATE: Woman dies weeks after shooting authorities are calling road rage

Latest News

First alert 6-14-21
FIRST ALERT: A First Alert for less muggy weather by midweek, then the possibility of higher rain chances from a tropical system
The Biden administration hopes more young people will adopt a positive attitude toward getting...
As US COVID-19 death toll nears 600,000, racial gaps persist
Congressional leaders hold a moment of silence in remembrance of the nearly 600,000 who have...
US nears mournful marker of 600,000 COVID-19 deaths
In-person Juneteenth events
In-person Juneteenth events