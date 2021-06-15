Shelby County Sheriff’s Office officials warn national scam reported locally

SHELBY Co., Ala. (WBRC) - Shelby County Sheriff’s Office officials warn a national scam tracked by the Federal Trade Commission is also making its rounds in the county.

Scam artists aren’t taking any days off during the pandemic. The latest scam involves sending an email or text asking you about the COVID vaccine and then promising a reward for your participation. The survey may ask you to enter your card information to pay for shipping for your prize and pretty soon, you’ve handed all your money over to a thief.

“With so many people vaccinated now, it’s the new scammer’s trick,” said Deputy Sheriff Robert Rodriguez, Shelby County Sheriff’s Office. “We’ve gotten several reports about it over the last few weeks.”

Enough reports the department posted a warning to its Facebook page.

Deputies say it’s easy to get tricked because of the current push to get people vaccinated and the incentives offered by some businesses, schools, and certain states. It’s also easy to get tricked because the survey often includes names of real health companies. The Federal Trade Commission posted several examples on its website of scam survey links the agency has seen.

Shelby County Sheriff’s Officials say before you respond, “Google the company they say they’re with and tell them you’re being asked to a submit a survey and they’ll tell you - not that’s not true,” said Deputy Sheriff Robert Rodriguez, Shelby County Sheriff’s Office.

It’s not just the risk of losing money - you could click on a link and the scam artists installs malware on your device or you give personal information that allows someone to steal your identity.

If you think someone is trying to get over on you a good first option is to contact law enforcement.

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.