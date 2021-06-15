LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

Second Gentleman to visit Birmingham

Second Gentleman Douglas Emhoff
Second Gentleman Douglas Emhoff(Dana Sparks | AP)
By WBRC Staff
Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Second Gentleman Douglas Emhoff will travel to Birmingham on Thursday, June 17.  

The trip is part of the Administration’s nation-wide tour to encourage COVID-19 vaccination. Emhoff will also highlight grassroots vaccine education and outreach efforts.

U.S. Secretary of Veterans Affairs Denis McDonough will join Mr. Emhoff in Birmingham.That same day, Secretary McDonough will also visit a vaccination clinic hosted by the American Legion in Montgomery, Alabama. 

The Vice President, the First Lady, and additional members of the Cabinet will also join the Administration’s tour to communities across the country.

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Birmingham news anchor Christopher Sign passes away
Birmingham news anchor Christopher Sign passes away
2 people killed in accident on Derby Pkwy
2 people killed in accident off I-459 in Birmingham
CDC warns RSV spreading quickly in the South, including Alabama
Woman dies following double shooting in Birmingham
UPDATE: Woman dies weeks after shooting authorities are calling road rage

Latest News

Repairs made to several Tuscaloosa Co. roads impacted by flooding
Tuscaloosa County road repairs underway from flooding
Police tape.
Birmingham PD on scene of officer-involved shooting
Man shot and killed in his car, Birmingham PD investigation underway
Helping employees find other jobs
West Alabama Works helps people find jobs