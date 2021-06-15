LawCall
Pelham leaders move forward with plans to join solid waste authority

By Randi Hildreth
Updated: 1 hour ago
PELHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Leaders with the city of Pelham moved forward with plans to join a solid waste authority.

City leaders hope it’s a good thing for you. Pelham is partnering with several cities to establish this authority to create a more powerful voice in negotiating trash services.

Maurice Mercer, Pelham City Council said, “I hope when residents hear solid waste authority they should recognize leaders from multiple municipalities are working together to try and solve a problem.”

Pelham City Councilors voted Monday to join the Cahaba Solid Waste Authority citing efforts to find a right fit for trash services for the city.

The authority also includes Hoover, Trussville, Vestavia Hills, and Mountain Brook.

Mercer said, “To combine purchasing power -- each individual will be responsible for the services and we anticipate it could result in lower fees.”

Pelham’s City Manager says lower costs aren’t a guarantee, but feels confident that by joining the authority you could see a difference in the quality and number of services available.

Pelham city Manager Gretchen DiFante said, “The most important thing for the resident to know is that the quality is going to improve because whoever the vendor is going to be accountable to a much larger entity than being accountable to just Pelham.”

The city can still customize trash services for Pelham as a member of the solid waste authority.

Leaders say it doesn’t cost the city to join the authority and you won’t be responsible for paying for trash services for other cities included in the solid waste authority.

