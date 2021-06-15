LawCall
Man shot and killed in his car, Birmingham PD investigation underway

(Source: Gray News)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Jun. 14, 2021 at 7:47 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Birmingham Police Department reports detectives are conducting a homicide investigation after a man was shot and killed Monday afternoon.

The victim has been identified as Anthony Jackson Jr.,43, of Birmingham, Alabama.

Police said the incident occurred on Monday, June 14 in the 1500 block of 29th Street Ensley just after 2:00 p.m. Officers from the West Precinct responded to a call of a person down at the location. Upon arrival, officers discovered Jackson inside of a pick up truck, unresponsive.

According to police, Jackson was shot multiple times and Birmingham Fire and Rescue pronounced him deceased at the scene.

The preliminary investigation indicates Jackson was inside of his truck at the location when a suspect driving a silver SUV fired several shots, striking the victim. The suspect fled the scene prior to officers arrival.

Detectives believe Jackson was targeted.

Police ask if there is anyone who has information pertaining to the case, please contact the B.P.D. Homicide Unit at 205-254-1764 or Crime Stoppers at 205-254-7777. Anonymous tips can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers through the Birmingham Police Department’s Mobile App by downloading the app and submitting a tip.

