House fire under investigation on Old Springville Road

By WBRC Staff
Updated: 1 hour ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Center Point Fire crews are investigating a house fire in the 2100 block of Old Springville Road.

WBRC was told by a neighbor that the house was empty.

The fire started around 9:30 Tuesday morning. Firefighters put the fire out several minutes after they arrived on scene.

Jefferson County deputies blocked the road at Webster Road so fire crews could fight the fire.

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.

