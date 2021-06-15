House fire under investigation on Old Springville Road

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Center Point Fire crews are investigating a house fire in the 2100 block of Old Springville Road.

WBRC was told by a neighbor that the house was empty.

The fire started around 9:30 Tuesday morning. Firefighters put the fire out several minutes after they arrived on scene.

Jefferson County deputies blocked the road at Webster Road so fire crews could fight the fire.

