LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

Five dogs, one puppy seized after 7-year-old mauled to death in Marion Co.

By WMBF News Staff
Published: Jun. 15, 2021 at 10:47 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARION COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) Authorities seized six dogs Monday after a 7-year-old boy was mauled to death in Marion County.

According to information from the Marion County Sheriff’s Office, a search warrant was executed Monday in the death investigation of 7-year-old Shamar Jackson.

During the execution of the warrant, five adult dogs and one puppy were seized from a property on Cleo Road, authorities said.

The investigation began after Jackson was reportedly mauled to death by dogs Sunday night.

According to the Marion County Sheriff’s Office, the incident happened while the 7-year-old was walking in his neighborhood with his brothers, who were able to escape.

Jackson’s father said his three sons were on Cleo Road searching for their chihuahua after it escaped from their home one street over.

According to the father, his sons found the chihuahua surrounded by additional dogs, which ultimately led to the attack.

The investigation is active and ongoing.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2 people killed in accident on Derby Pkwy
2 people killed in accident off I-459 in Birmingham
2 killed in shooting at Mueller Co. in Albertville
2 people killed in workplace shooting in Albertville
Woman dies following double shooting in Birmingham
1st Ave. North shooting scene
Birmingham PD: Officers shoot man after he grabbed taser
UPDATE: Woman dies weeks after shooting authorities are calling road rage

Latest News

House fire on Old Springville Road
House fire under investigation on Old Springville Road
A survey performed over the past year showed Montgomery’s employee salaries “were well below”...
Double-digit percentage pay increases coming to Montgomery city employees
House fire on Old Springville Road
House fire on Old Springville Road
Tuscaloosa city leaders to meet to address gun violence
Tuscaloosa city leaders to meet to address gun violence