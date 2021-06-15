FIRST ALERT: Breezy conditions and lower humidity levels Tuesday

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Happy Tuesday! We are waiting on cold front this morning that will help to knock the humidity out of the air later today. We remain warm and muggy this morning with temperatures in the mid 60s to the north and low to mid 70s south of I-20. First Alert AccuTrack Satellite and Radar is showing us dry with some cloud cover hanging on. It is going to be a hot afternoon, but it shouldn’t feel as muggy as drier air filters in from the north. Plan for a partly cloudy to mostly sunny sky today with highs near 90°F. It will be breezy at times with northwest winds at 10-15 mph with gusts near 20 mph. We should remain dry today, but I can’t rule out a stray shower or storm in Greene or Hale counties. Bulk of the rain chances will stay well to our south in parts of south Alabama and along the Gulf Coast. This evening will be nice and more comfortable as temperatures drop into the 70s by 7 PM.

First Alert for Cooler Morning Temperatures: With a mostly clear sky and lower humidity, temperatures will trend slightly below average for the next couple of mornings. We’ll likely drop into the low to mid 60s tomorrow morning. It should feel great. Our coolest morning may occur Thursday with lows in the lower 60s. A few spots north of I-20/59 could drop into the upper 50s. It will definitely feel refreshing outside.

Wednesday’s Forecast: Wednesday is looking mostly sunny and very nice! Temperatures will trend a few degrees cooler with highs in the mid to upper 80s. Winds will be a little lower tomorrow out of the north at 5-10 mph with gusts near 15 mph. With dew points in the upper 50s and lower 60s, it should feel comfortable outside. Temperatures will trend warmer by the end of the week. We will likely end up back into the lower 90s by Friday.

Tropical Update: We are monitoring three systems in the Atlantic. The first system is Tropical Storm Bill that formed yesterday evening off the eastern United States. It has winds up to 50 mph and is moving away from the United States. It will be a short-lived storm that won’t impact our weather. We are also monitoring a tropical wave moving off the coast of Africa that has a low chance to form in the next five days. The main concern is the system that could develop in the western Gulf of Mexico by the end of the week. It has a high chance (70%) to develop over the next five days. Most of our models are showing a weak system impacting the Louisiana or Mississippi coast by Saturday or Sunday. Timing and intensity is still in question since it hasn’t developed yet. Majority of the models keep it as a tropical depression or storm. I doubt this system will have enough time to gain hurricane strength.

Next Big Thing: The big story with the tropical low in the Gulf is increasing rain chances for the Southeast over the weekend. We think our best chance to see some tropical moisture make its way into Central Alabama will be Saturday into Sunday. It is possible that the bulk of the rain could stay to our south and east, but it all depends on the track of the low. The GFS is the fastest model hinting we could see a few showers along and south of I-20 as soon as Friday evening. At this moment, I don’t quite buy it but I’ll introduce a 10% chance for a stray shower or storm Friday evening. We’ll introduce a 40-50% chance for scattered showers and storms over the weekend. Rain chances are forecast to continue into the first half of the week. With tropical moisture moving into our area, humidity levels will also begin to climb as early as Friday. Get ready for muggy conditions over the weekend with highs in the mid 80s. We hope to know more regarding how much rain we could see once the system in the Gulf organizes. Pay careful attention to the forecast because changes will likely be needed over the next three to four days. Plan for a wet and stormy weekend if you plan on heading to the Alabama Gulf Coast Friday-Sunday.

