2 people killed in workplace shooting in Albertville

ALBERTVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - UPDATE: Two people were killed and two people were injured in a shooting at the Mueller Co. facility in Albertville Tuesday morning.

The incident happened around 2:30 a.m. Tuesday morning at Mueller located at 956 Industrial Blvd. in Albertville.

Officers said for an unknown reason an employee of the industry began firing a weapon at fellow employees. During the shooting, two employees were killed and two more were injured.

The gunman then left the scene in a vehicle. The two injured people were taken to Marshall Medical Center South for treatment.

At this time detectives are processing the scene and information is being gathered about the identity of the shooter and his possible whereabouts.

Surrounding agencies responded to the scene and everything humanly possible is being done at this time to locate the person responsible.

No names are being released at this time pending notification of family of those involved.

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.