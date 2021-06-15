DCH not seeing increase in COVID-19 vaccinations since people 12 and up became eligible for vaccine

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - People as young as 12 years-old have been able to get vaccinated for nearly a month in Alabama.

A spokesman for the vaccination site at DCH Regional Medical Center said that may be substantial nationwide.

But that it has not translated to many more people getting vaccinated there.

Andy North told WBRC Monday, the hospital’s drive-thru vaccination site has not seen a big increase of people being vaccinated in the 12 to 16-year-old age group.

“For us, we haven’t seen a dramatic change in volume. We didn’t see the numbers go up. The did a little bit the first couple of days. But since then, it’s been pretty much even and it’s starting to do down even more now,” North told WBRC.

North called the low number of vaccinations over the past few weeks part of a downward trend, despite more people now being eligible for vaccinations.

He said people are just not connecting that if the younger population is vaccinated that will also protect older people.

People 55-years-old and up have required the most hospital care at DCH from coronavirus.

