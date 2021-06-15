LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

DCH not seeing increase in COVID-19 vaccinations since people 12 and up became eligible for vaccine

By Kelvin Reynolds
Published: Jun. 14, 2021 at 8:47 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - People as young as 12 years-old have been able to get vaccinated for nearly a month in Alabama.

A spokesman for the vaccination site at DCH Regional Medical Center said that may be substantial nationwide.

But that it has not translated to many more people getting vaccinated there.

Andy North told WBRC Monday, the hospital’s drive-thru vaccination site has not seen a big increase of people being vaccinated in the 12 to 16-year-old age group.

“For us, we haven’t seen a dramatic change in volume. We didn’t see the numbers go up. The did a little bit the first couple of days. But since then, it’s been pretty much even and it’s starting to do down even more now,” North told WBRC.

North called the low number of vaccinations over the past few weeks part of a downward trend, despite more people now being eligible for vaccinations.

He said people are just not connecting that if the younger population is vaccinated that will also protect older people.

People 55-years-old and up have required the most hospital care at DCH from coronavirus.

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Birmingham news anchor Christopher Sign passes away
Birmingham news anchor Christopher Sign passes away
2 people killed in accident on Derby Pkwy
2 people killed in accident off I-459 in Birmingham
CDC warns RSV spreading quickly in the South, including Alabama
Woman dies following double shooting in Birmingham
UPDATE: Woman dies weeks after shooting authorities are calling road rage

Latest News

First alert 6-14-21
FIRST ALERT: A First Alert for less muggy weather by midweek, then the possibility of higher rain chances from a tropical system
In-person Juneteenth events
In-person Juneteenth events
New details on Alabama cases
Health expert explains how COVID-19 vaccines strengthen immune system to fight the virus
Repairs made to several Tuscaloosa Co. roads impacted by flooding
Tuscaloosa County road repairs underway from flooding