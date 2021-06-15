LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

Alabama health officials fighting misinformation as vaccination rates plateau

(Alastair Grant | AP)
By Cassie Fambro
Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Alabama’s goal was to get 70% of the state vaccinated by July 4, a goal set by the White House, and a goal it will not reach.

The numbers are just above half of the goal, a huge disappointment to national and local health officials.

So far, just 36% of Alabamians have received at least one shot of the COVID-19 vaccines, with just over two weeks until July 4.

That’s also dismal when compared to the national average, 64% of people receiving at least one shot.

Dr. Karen Landers at the ADPH admits the state will not reach its goal, but they will continue to try to get the correct information in people’s hands to make an informed decision, and she is wary that people are falling for misinformation about the vaccines.

“Our goal now is absolutely messaging to the public about the importance of getting the vaccine and combating the myths that have no basis at all but have a tremendous risk to our citizens,” said Dr. Karen Landers at ADPH.

Vaccine orders are paused as the state tries to use its stockpile.

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Birmingham news anchor Christopher Sign passes away
Birmingham news anchor Christopher Sign passes away
2 people killed in accident on Derby Pkwy
2 people killed in accident off I-459 in Birmingham
CDC warns RSV spreading quickly in the South, including Alabama
Woman dies following double shooting in Birmingham
UPDATE: Woman dies weeks after shooting authorities are calling road rage

Latest News

Repairs made to several Tuscaloosa Co. roads impacted by flooding
Tuscaloosa County road repairs underway from flooding
Second Gentleman Douglas Emhoff
Second Gentleman to visit Birmingham
Police tape.
Birmingham PD on scene of officer-involved shooting
Man shot and killed in his car, Birmingham PD investigation underway
Helping employees find other jobs
West Alabama Works helps people find jobs