Woman killed in 2-vehicle accident in Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Jefferson County coroner confirmed a woman was killed in a two-vehicle accident in Birmingham early Saturday morning.

The coroner said it happened after 1:30 a.m. on Interstate 59 North at the 4th Avenue South exit.

The coroner said the driver, who has not been identified, was exiting Interstate 59 North onto the 4th Avenue South exit ramp, when her vehicle collided with another car.

The impact caused the victim’s SUV to roll over multiple times, ejecting her from the vehicle. The cause and circumstances surrounding the wreck are being investigated by the Birmingham Police Department.

