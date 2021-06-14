LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

Woman killed in 2-vehicle accident in Birmingham

By WBRC Staff
Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Jefferson County coroner confirmed a woman was killed in a two-vehicle accident in Birmingham early Saturday morning.

The coroner said it happened after 1:30 a.m. on Interstate 59 North at the 4th Avenue South exit.

The coroner said the driver, who has not been identified, was exiting Interstate 59 North onto the 4th Avenue South exit ramp, when her vehicle collided with another car.

The impact caused the victim’s SUV to roll over multiple times, ejecting her from the vehicle. The cause and circumstances surrounding the wreck are being investigated by the Birmingham Police Department.

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Birmingham news anchor Christopher Sign passes away
Birmingham news anchor Christopher Sign passes away
CDC warns RSV spreading quickly in the South, including Alabama
2 people killed in accident on Derby Pkwy
2 people killed in accident off I-459 in Birmingham
Spillways blocked after barge crashes into dam in Pickens Co.
Spillways blocked after barge crashes into dam in Pickens Co.
Brenygha “Bre” Tatyana Mashaye Edwards, 22
Tuscaloosa Police identify murder victim, make arrest in weekend shooting

Latest News

2 people killed in accident on Derby Pkwy
2 people killed in accident off I-459 in Birmingham
Coroner: Woman dies following shooting at Birmingham nightclub
Woman dies following car accident in Birmingham
UPDATE: Woman dies weeks after shooting authorities are calling road rage