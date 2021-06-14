Woman dies following car accident in Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Jefferson County coroner confirmed a 36-year-old woman has died after a car accident on June 8, 2021.

The coroner said Annie Lori Stewart was injured when the car she was traveling in collided with a utility pole. The accident happened at 47th Street at 5th Avenue South.

Stewart died at UAB Hospital on June 13.

The cause and circumstances surrounding the wreck are being investigated by the Birmingham Police Department.

