LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

Woman dies following car accident in Birmingham

By WBRC Staff
Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Jefferson County coroner confirmed a 36-year-old woman has died after a car accident on June 8, 2021.

The coroner said Annie Lori Stewart was injured when the car she was traveling in collided with a utility pole. The accident happened at 47th Street at 5th Avenue South.

Stewart died at UAB Hospital on June 13.

The cause and circumstances surrounding the wreck are being investigated by the Birmingham Police Department.

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Birmingham news anchor Christopher Sign passes away
Birmingham news anchor Christopher Sign passes away
CDC warns RSV spreading quickly in the South, including Alabama
Spillways blocked after barge crashes into dam in Pickens Co.
Spillways blocked after barge crashes into dam in Pickens Co.
Brenygha “Bre” Tatyana Mashaye Edwards, 22
Tuscaloosa Police identify murder victim, make arrest in weekend shooting
Man gunned down on bike in Birmingham neighborhood

Latest News

2 people killed in accident off I-459 in Birmingham
Coroner: Woman dies following shooting at Birmingham nightclub
UPDATE: Woman dies weeks after shooting authorities are calling road rage
L.O.L. Surprise! Live
LOL! Surprise concert coming to Alabama