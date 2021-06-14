UA student helps create anti-bullying app that tracks incidents

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - A University of Alabama student is a big advocate against bullying. After writing a children’s book geared towards raising awareness about it, Noelia Voight helped create an anti-bullying app that might save lives.

The new Bullying Buddy app is a game changer, because with just the sound of your child’s voice saying ‘emergency’ or the click of a button, it will start immediately recording audio and video and alert others.

Voight, who’s also Former Miss Collegiate America Alabama, helped Beta test the app, before it was released a few weeks ago.

How the bullying buddy app works is the emergency button can be voice or manually activated. There is also an option to pick if you’re the bystander or the victim. The video automatically recorded will be saved in an encrypted database.

There are educational workshops for students, teachers, parents, therapy, and bereavement resources, too.

“If you can give people the tools they need to either stop it and not be affected by it then maybe the numbers will diminish a bit. Where there’s no adults to save the child as soon as they activate the button their location can be pinpointed, and they can be saved. I feel like every school should be on board with this,” said Voight.

Voight said The bullying buddy app is going to be implemented in some schools in the U.S., South Africa and Australia. Her team is working to help get the app used In Alabama schools, too.

Download here in the App Store or here in Google Play

