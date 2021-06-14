Tuscaloosa man charged with multiple child pornography charges

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - A Tuscaloosa man was arrested for multiple child pornography charges Friday.

The arrest was part of a lengthy investigation conducted by agents with the West Alabama Human Trafficking Task Force, the FBI and the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force.

Jshonathan Charles Roach, 34, was arrested on nine counts of possession of child pornography. Investigators said this is an ongoing case that is expected to result in additional charges.

Roach is being held in the Tuscaloosa County Jail with bond set at $15,000 for each charge - a total of $135,000.

Authorities said the investigation began when FBI agents in Birmingham received information identifying Roach as a suspect in possession of obscene material depicting minors. The ICAC task force worked with the West Alabama Human Trafficking Task Force, which includes investigators with the Northport, Tuscaloosa and University of Alabama police departments.

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.