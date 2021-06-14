LawCall
Residents displaced after fire at Hoover apartment complex

By WBRC Staff
Updated: 2 hours ago
HOOVER, Ala. (WBRC) - Hoover and Vestavia firefighters were on the scene after a fire broke out at a Hoover Apartment complex Sunday night.

Officials say they were called to the Riverchase Landing Apartments around 7:30 p.m. to find smoke pouring from the first floor of one of the buildings. The fire spread from the first floor to the attic, damaging about 20 units.

The Red Cross is assisting with displaced residents. No injuries have been reported.

