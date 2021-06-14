No injuries after driver crashes into Calera learning center
Published: Jun. 14, 2021 at 4:12 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CALERA, Ala. (WBRC) - The Calera Police Department says the driver of a car that crashed into the South Shelby Baptist Learning Center Monday suffered an undisclosed medical emergency.
Luckily, according to a Facebook post by the center, no children were playing outside and the classroom impacted by the crash was not in use.
No additional details are available.
