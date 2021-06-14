No injuries after driver crashes into Calera learning center

CALERA, Ala. (WBRC) - The Calera Police Department says the driver of a car that crashed into the South Shelby Baptist Learning Center Monday suffered an undisclosed medical emergency.

Luckily, according to a Facebook post by the center, no children were playing outside and the classroom impacted by the crash was not in use.

No additional details are available.

First off, God’s hand of protection was over us all! Normally we would have our summer campers playing outside but due... Posted by South Shelby Baptist Learning Center on Monday, June 14, 2021

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.